EXPLAINER: California's net neutrality law springs to life

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Sammi LeMaster, left, and Katherine Fuchs, right, carry the top of an alarm clock display that reads "Net Neutrality" after a protest at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, where the FCC was scheduled to meet and vote on net neutrality. More than three years ago, Trump-era regulators killed federal net neutrality regulations designed to prevent major internet providers from exploiting their dominance to favor certain services or apps over others. In response, seven states and Puerto Rico enacted their own net neutrality policies. The most expansive effort of this sort was in California, which will start enforcing its law on Thursday, March 25. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Net Neutrality
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 14:00:38-04

(AP) — More than three years ago, Trump-era regulators killed federal net neutrality regulations designed to prevent AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and other major internet providers from exploiting their dominance to favor certain services or apps over others.

In response, seven states and Puerto Rico enacted their own net neutrality policies.

The most expansive effort of this sort was in California, which will start enforcing its law on Thursday — with potentially significant consequences for the rest of the U.S. The federal regulator that handles net neutrality, the FCC, is not yet fully staffed, and new proceedings can take months if not years.

