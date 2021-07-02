EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election Sept. 14 that could remove him from office. California is one of 19 states that allow voters to initiate a recall to remove a sitting governor.

Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide in the heavily Democratic state, but his popularity tumbled as frustration spread over long-running coronavirus rules that shuttered schools and businesses.

A reopened economy and falling virus cases have helped Newsom recover his footing, but he could face new challenges from wildfires or drought.

Republican candidates, including businessman John Cox and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, call Newsom a failure.