Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

EXPLAINER: What's next for the 'Remain in Mexico' policy?

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, migrant Carlos Catarldo Gomez, of Honduras, center, is escorted by Mexican officials after leaving the U.S., the first person returned to Mexico to wait for his asylum trial date as part of a new program "Remain In Mexico" policy in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ordered the reinstatement of the policy, saying that the Biden administration likely violated federal law by trying to end the Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. The decision immediately raised questions about what comes next for the future of the policy, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Remain in Mexico Explainer
Posted at 4:52 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 19:52:19-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Supreme Court has ordered the reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy, saying that the Biden administration likely violated federal law by trying to end the Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

The decision raised questions about what comes next for the future of the policy, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols.

U.S. immigration experts note that no matter what happens over the long term, the Biden administration has a lot of discretion on how much it wants to reimplement the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!