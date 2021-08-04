Watch
EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?

Michael Dwyer/AP
People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the Statehouse, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 14:54:01-04

BOSTON (AP) — After a federal eviction moratorium was allowed to lapse this weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium Tuesday on evictions that would last until Oct. 3.

The new eviction ban aims to keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant has spread. It also give states additional time to get out nearly $47 billion in rental assistance, most of which has yet to be distributed to tenants or landlords.

The new ban would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.

