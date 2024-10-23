F. McLintock's Saloon and Dining House closes its doors after 51 years

F. McLintock's Saloon and Dining House has closed its Shell Beach location after 51 years.

Broadcast transcript:

SHELL BEACH, Calif. - A restaurant that has been a staple on the Central Coast for decades has closed for good.

A sign on the door for F. McLintock's Saloon and Dining House along Mattie Road in Shell Beach reads,

"It is with great sadness that after 51 great years we announce F. McLintocks has closed its doors. Thank you for your many years of support." F. McClintock's Staff

A chef on site told reporters with our Scripps affiliate KSBY in San Luis Obispo that the restaurant served its last meal on Sunday.

Checks were being handed out to employees at the location on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement comes seven months after the closure of the restaurant's Arroyo Grande location.

At that time, the vice president for the restaurant told KSBY that by closing the Arroyo Grande location, the company hoped to strengthen the Shell Beach and San Luis Obispo locations along with its other businesses.

However, the location in Downtown San Luis Obispo was also closed Tuesday afternoon.

It's unclear whether the closure in San Luis Obispo is permanent.

