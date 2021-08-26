Watch
Fact or Fiction: Skateboards painted with Tony Hawk's blood?

Posted at 2:58 PM, Aug 26, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims you can now own a skateboard made with San Diego native Tony Hawk's blood.

It's true. A company called Liquid Death teamed up with Hawk to create a limited edition run of 100 skateboard decks.

They say two vials of Hawk's blood were mixed into the paint. The boards were going for $500 each and reportedly sold out within 20 minutes of their release.

In a statement, Hawk said he's thankful to have a connection with his fans.

A portion of the profits will go towards alleviating plastic pollution and building skateparks in low-income communities.

