Fairview Fire threatens tiger sanctuary in Hemet

HEMET, Calif. (KERO) — The Fairview Fire in Riverside County has already consumed more than 19,000 acres, is only five percent contained, and now it’s threatening a tiger sanctuary in Hemet.

The big cats at the Diamond Valley Lodge are too agitated by the smoke and flames to be safely moved, so a call is going out to area residents for help to protect the four tigers threatened by the fire.

Volunteers are being asked to bring fire extinguishers and the tools needed to help create a firebreak, such as shovels and rakes to clear vegetation.

Samantha Potter with Diamond Valley Lodge is worried about the tigers’ wellbeing.

“Horrific. I don't, I don't have any other words for it. It’s very scary because I know for fire, it can go anywhere it wants. And we want to be prepared for whatever that may be,” said Potter.

More information is available on Diamond Valley Lodge’s Facebook page.