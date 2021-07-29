Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Families of 9 troops killed in amphibious vehicle sinking to sue

items.[0].image.alt
Lenny Ignelzi/AP
In this June 2, 2010, file photo, Amphibious Assault Vehicles storm Red Beach during exercises at Camp Pendleton, Calif. The families of eight Marines and one sailor who died when their amphibious assault vehicle sank off the Southern California coast last summer say they plan to sue the manufacturer.
Families of 9 troops killed in amphibious vehicle sinking to sue
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 16:19:04-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The families of eight Marines and one sailor who died when their amphibious assault vehicle sank off the Southern California coast last summer say they plan to sue the manufacturer.

Their lawyer told reporters Thursday that BAE Systems knew for a decade or more about a design defect that made it impossible to get out of the 26-ton amphibious vehicles when they sink.

A military investigation blamed shoddy maintenance of the equipment and a string of human errors. The lawyer for the families says the troops were trapped inside for 45 minutes before the vehicle sank.

The manufacturer declined to comment on the expected lawsuit but offered sympathies to the families.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Read-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School