Families stranded and unable to get home due to snow storms

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. (KERO) — Families in the San Bernardino area are facing the hard reality of coming back to their homes after unprecedented storms.

One of them is Iliana Vargas who left with her family to get supplies, and when they tried to get back home, they learned they wouldn't be able to return for days.

"We have our whole life up. There are businesses, my job, my laptop, everything's there. We didn't bring any luggage any close to stay down here for five days. We need to get home," said Vargas.

Vargas adding they had about five feet of snow on the roof and heard cracking in the living room Friday. She explains her and her family left for the hardware store to purchase torches to melt the snow.

But when they returned, they were told no more escorts to the neighborhood would take place.

"We have tons of food that had to go to waste because we have nowhere to store if they need food. Some ladies need diapers. Some, some people need medicine. Some people are cannot, cannot get their insulin on time. The pharmacies are closed. I mean, it's, it's crazy up there and then they're not letting us go up," said Vargas.

Officials told her family they wouldn’t be permitted to return to their Cedar Pines Park home for another five days.