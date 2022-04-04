Watch
Family, friends mourn 6 victims of California mass shooting

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Leticia Harris, left, the wife of mass shooting victim Sergio Harris, consoles his mother, Pamela Harris after receiving the news of his death In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to the fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Posted at 3:50 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 18:50:27-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento County coroner has released the identities of the six people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital.

The three women were 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis and 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade.

The three men were 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi and 29-year-old De'vazia Turner.

Investigators are searching for at least two shooters who were responsible for the violence early Sunday that also wounded 12 people.

On Monday morning, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers had been placed near the crime scene.

Few details have been made public as police seek to piece together the incident and implore witnesses to come forward with tips and videos.

