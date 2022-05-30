Family gifted RV after losing home in Caldor fire

(KERO) — Seven hundred homes were lost in the Caldor Fire which burned over 221,000 acres in the Eldorado National Forest and other areas of the Sierra Nevada in El Dorado, Amador, and Alpine County, California.

For more than six months, Eric Hatch, a single father with four kids, has been living out of a tent.

The fire took everything and the family's new reality was fighting the weather and trying to cook, shower, and get ready for school for the next day. The Hatch family says they have been challenged throughout this time.

They were lost but now are found thanks to EmergencyRV.org, a group that helps wildfire victims by giving them RV's.

"They, they lost everything. They have nothing, but each other. What I learned today was having each other is really pretty amazing," said Woody Faircloth, with EmergencyRV.org.

"Good things are gonna happen to you because of this. It's karma," said Hatch.

The family will now have the chance to start over with their new RV.