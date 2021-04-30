Watch
Family of Black man awarded $2M in California police death

Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 30, 2021
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A jury found that police in Anaheim, California, used excessive force that contributed to the death of an unarmed homeless man during a violent struggle.

The Orange County Register says jurors in the civil trial awarded $2.27 million to the parents of Christopher Eisinger.

The 35-year-old Black man died in 2018 after being pinned to the ground by officers investigating reports of someone stealing from cars.

Mike Lyster, a spokesman for Anaheim, said in a statement that the city respectfully disagrees with the outcome of the trial.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office previously cleared the officers of any criminal wrongdoing.

