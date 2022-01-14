Family of San Diego cop killed in crash files legal claim

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The family of a San Diego police detective who was killed, along with her husband, in a wrong-way crash last year has filed a $10 million legal claim against the city.

Detective Jamie Huntley-Park and her husband and fellow detective, Ryan Park, were killed June 4 on Interstate 5. The wrong-way driver, Sandra Daniels, was also killed in the head-on crash.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday that Huntley’s parents, Ed Thomas and Cherisse Huntley filed the legal claim — the precursor to a lawsuit — last month. The Huntleys say the city of San Diego was responsible at least in part because the couple were occupants in a city-owned and insured vehicle.