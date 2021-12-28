Family remembers 14-year-old's dreams before LAPD shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of the 14-year-old girl who was killed by Los Angeles police last week says she loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was struck while hiding in a dressing room as an officer was aiming rifle rounds at a man suspected of assaulting customers at a clothing store and a bullet went through a wall. The family on Tuesday stood outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters to call for justice and remember their daughter.

The LAPD on Monday posted an edited video package online with footage from the Thursday shooting at a Burlington store crowded with holiday shoppers.