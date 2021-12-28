Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Family remembers 14-year-old's dreams before LAPD shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Vogel/AP
A votive candle and flowers are left for a teen who was fatally shot at a department store in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The coroner's office has identified the 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police the day before, when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room.
Los Angeles Store Shooting
Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 15:11:03-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of the 14-year-old girl who was killed by Los Angeles police last week says she loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was struck while hiding in a dressing room as an officer was aiming rifle rounds at a man suspected of assaulting customers at a clothing store and a bullet went through a wall. The family on Tuesday stood outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters to call for justice and remember their daughter.

The LAPD on Monday posted an edited video package online with footage from the Thursday shooting at a Burlington store crowded with holiday shoppers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later