Faulconer calls for 'war footing' to fight California fires

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer speaks during a news conference in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Faulconer released a proposal to create a new state government department focused on wildfire prevention and to offer a tax credit for people who make their homes more fire resistant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Kevin Faulconer
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 17:29:47-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Kevin Faulconer says California needs to approach worsening wildfires with “war footing."

Faulconer says he'd create a new state department to deal with wildfire prevention and declare a state of emergency on his first day in office that would streamline regulations around clearing dead trees and vegetation. Those are parts of the wildfire prevention plan he released Tuesday as scorching temperatures and wildfires hit the U.S. West.

Faulconer is one of several Republicans running in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

