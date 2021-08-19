Watch
Faulconer hits GOP rival Elder as California recall heats up

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder doubled down on his past comments that employers should be able to ask women if and when they plan to get pregnant in a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Republican rival Kevin Faulconer criticized those comments and said they do not represent California's values. Faulconer continued the criticism in a Wednesday, Aug. 18 interview with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:19:14-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican recall candidate Kevin Faulconer now shares a target with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom: Talk radio host Larry Elder. The 69-year-old has emerged as frontrunner in the effort to replace Newsom if voters recall him Sept. 14.

Newsom has highlighted his conservative views as out of touch with California. Faulconer is now piling on, focusing on Elder's past comments appearing to endorse pregnancy discrimination in the workplace.

Elder has been skipping debates with his Republican rivals.

All registered voters are receiving ballots in the mail and the last day to vote is Sept. 14.

