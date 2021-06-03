Watch
FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information about slain boy

AP
These artist's renderings created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and distributed Thursday, June 3, 2021, by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department depict a slain boy believed to be between the ages of 8 and 10 whose body was found Friday, May 28, 2021, off a hiking trail between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump, Nev. Authorities offered a $10,000 reward to identify the child. They say he was 4-foot-11, was heavy for his age at 123 pounds, and had a gap in his front teeth. They say his death was clearly a homicide. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Boy Killed Vegas
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 16:31:10-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The FBI and Las Vegas police are offering up to $10,000 for information that helps identify a boy found dead near a highway and locate his killer.

Investigators released new facial images Thursday and said he was between 8 and 10. The boy's body was found May 28 off State Route 160 between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump.

Authorities say it was clear the boy was killed but declined to say how or offer other details. The boy was 123 pounds and had a gap in his front teeth.

Investigators believe he was from somewhere in southern Nevada or nearby California.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
