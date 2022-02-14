Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Feds allege record $25M in claims from California jobless scam

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Democratic Assemblywomen Cottie Petrie-Norris, of Laguna Beach, left, Buffy Wicks, of Oakland, center, and Jacqui Irwin, of Thousand Oaks, right, huddle at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Petrie-Norris, who heads the Assembly Accountability and Administrative Review Committee, that has been looking into an unemployment benefits scam said Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, that the Employment Development Department is failing in its efforts to improve performance while limiting a scam.
California Unemployment Fraud
Posted at 1:22 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 16:22:32-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an unemployment scam operated out of California prisons sought a record $25 million from the state and U.S. governments.

Federal authorities said Friday it netted more than $5 million that went for vehicles, furniture, handbags and jewelry. Former U.S. attorney McGregor Scott is working with the state Employment Development Department to coordinate investigations into fraud related to pandemic relief.

He says the $25 million is the largest known single intended haul in California. Yet it and the $5 million actual loss remains a fraction of the more than $20 billion in unemployment benefits that authorities believe has been stolen since March 2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positively 23ABC

Looking for a Little Good News?