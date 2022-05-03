Feds: California man embezzled $1.2M from employer

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a California man charged with embezzling more than $1.2 million from his Massachusetts-based employer over a 16-year period has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors in Boston said Monday that Darrell Pike, of Hesperia, Calif., embezzled the money from 2005 until 2021 while working as general manager of the California subsidiary of a Wilmington-based company.

Prosecutors say he did so by submitting fraudulent invoices to his employer on behalf of a fake temporary staffing company and depositing the money into a bank account he controlled. His lawyer said Pike regrets his actions.

A plea hearing has not been scheduled.