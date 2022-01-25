Watch
Feds: California man indicted after explosives found at Vegas-area hotel

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 25, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A motorist who noticed a pickup truck and trailer outside a northern Nevada construction company the day before Christmas provided a key clue to the arrest of a California man accused of stealing explosives and driving them to suburban Las Vegas.

Federal authorities said Tuesday that 38-year-old Evan Ray Atkinson was arrested Jan. 4 in Henderson and indicted Jan. 20 on multiple charges including theft, possession, improper storage and transport of explosive materials.

A prosecutor and court records didn't say what Atkinson allegedly planned to do with the materials, including 39 sticks of dynamite. Atkinson has an address in Manhattan Beach, Calif. His lawyer says he pleaded not guilty and will address the charges against him in court.

