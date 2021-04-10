Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Feds charge 3 more in massive California unemployment fraud

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. California reported a significant surge in unemployment claims last week for independent contractors, accounting for more than a quarter of all such climbs nationally and raising concerns about a return of widespread fraud, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Employment Development Department - EDD (FILE)
Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 22:54:44-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged three Southern California women with using prison inmates’ names to bilk a state agency out of a combined nearly $1.25 million.

They are the latest allegations in an ongoing scandal that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars in coronavirus-related unemployment benefits.

The three are among a dozen charged just in the greater Los Angeles area with exploiting federal benefits that were supposed to aid those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Auditors in January said the state approved at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates.

Attorneys for the three women didn't comment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive