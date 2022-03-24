Watch
Feds: Fentanyl hidden in speaker delivered to woman's home

Package originated in California
23ABC News
Posted at 1:21 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:21:15-04

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Providence woman they say retrieved a package from her porch containing what she thought was more than 2 kilograms of fentanyl hidden inside a speaker.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Rosangeles Bueno faces several drug charges and is being held pending a hearing in U.S. District Court in Providence on Friday. An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.

The package originated in California and was deemed to be suspicious. Police determined it contained fentanyl.

Authorities say the drugs were replaced and the package was delivered to Bueno, who retrieved it.

