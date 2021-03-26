Menu

FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - Thursday, March 11, 2021, photo, Dr. Tomas Aragon, State Public Health Officer and California Department of Public Health Director takes part in a vaccination event at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., to highlight the new one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to end its mass vaccination pilot programs in Oakland and Cal State LA campus in Los Angeles next month. Officials said Friday, March 26, 2021, that the vaccine sites have provided nearly a half-million doses so far. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 19:48:04-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to stop operating two mass vaccination sites in California next month, just days before the state makes everyone 16 and older eligible for a shot. The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for eight-week pilot programs that will conclude April 15.

The sites will give out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the final two weeks to ensure people don't need to schedule a second appointment elsewhere. State and county officials say they would have liked the program to continue but it was just a small part of the overall vaccine infrastructure.

