Fire burns historic structure in Death Valley National Park

AP
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, rangers stand near the remnants of the historic garage that was destroyed by fire at the Scotty's Castle complex in Death Valley National Park, Calif., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The National Park Service says the main house and other surrounding structures were not harmed in the fire. (National Park Service via AP)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Apr 23, 2021
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A historic garage building was destroyed by fire and another was damaged at the Scotty’s Castle complex in Death Valley National Park.

The National Park Service says the main house and other surrounding structures were not harmed in the fire Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Scotty’s Castle was built as a desert dream home in the 1920s by a Chicago millionaire couple and local prospector character Walter “Death Valley Scotty” Scott, who supposedly had a secret gold mine.

The complex has been closed for rebuilding and restoration since a devastating flood in 2015.

