Fire damages 40 units at California apartment building

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a Southern California apartment building damaged 40 units, killed pets and injured a firefighter.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the shared attic of a two-story building on 7th Street in Upland.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says more than 40 apartments were damaged by fire, smoke or water damage before the blaze was extinguished.

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a heat-related injury, and KCBS-TV says an unknown number of pets died in the blaze.

No residents were hurt. It's unclear what sparked the fire.