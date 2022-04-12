Fire destroys California port

BENECIA, Calif. (KERO) — Firefighters battling a massive waterfront fire In Northern California.
That fire engulfed a pier and a port near Benecia.
City officials say firefighters from San Francisco were called to the scene to help.
The fire is also causing concern amongst Benecia residents since the wood on the pier is covered in a type of wood preservative called creosote.
As the fire burned that chemical was released into the atmosphere.
The cause and impact of the fire are still under investigation.