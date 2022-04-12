Fire destroys California port

BENECIA, Calif. (KERO) — Firefighters battling a massive waterfront fire In Northern California.

That fire engulfed a pier and a port near Benecia.

City officials say firefighters from San Francisco were called to the scene to help.

READ ALSO: Enormous fire at California Home Depot seen from space

The fire is also causing concern amongst Benecia residents since the wood on the pier is covered in a type of wood preservative called creosote.

As the fire burned that chemical was released into the atmosphere.

The cause and impact of the fire are still under investigation.