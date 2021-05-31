Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Fire risk soars along with California temperatures

items.[0].image.alt
Ben Margot/AP
FILE - In this May 26, 2020, file photo, people congregate on Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach with the San Francisco skyline as a backdrop in Alameda, Calif. Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and find shade as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California. San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s, while inland areas could top 100 as a high pressure system builds Sunday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Over 9 million people are under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning. With the soaring temperatures comes an increased risk of wildfires in the state where vegetation is extremely dry after a winter and spring with relatively little rain and snow. California's power grid operator says it's not anticipating outages during the heat wave. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
California Heat
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 12:45:36-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and find shade as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California.

San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s, while inland areas could top 100 as a high-pressure system builds Sunday to Wednesday.

Over 9 million people are under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning. With the soaring temperatures comes an increased risk of wildfires in the state where vegetation is extremely dry after a winter and spring with relatively little rain and snow.

California’s power grid operator says it’s not anticipating outages during the heatwave.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran