Firefighters working to extinguish East Fire

LAVERNE, Calif. (KERO) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the city of LaVerne, about 30 miles east of Los Angeles, in the Angles National Forest.

The fire was first spotted around 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 25th. Dubbed the East Fire, it sent plumes of smoke into the air above the mountains. Fire officials say the blaze is at 20% containment.

There is no immediate threat to any structures, and firefighters are using water tankers and helicopter drops to bring it under control.

The fire has spread to nearly 150 acres at last check, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story.