First 5 California launches first-of-its-kind program to support children affected by immigration enforcement

A groundbreaking statewide program aims to help young children whose families have been impacted by immigration enforcement actions.

The "Children First" program, sponsored by First Five California, represents the first initiative of its kind in the state. The program is designed to connect and strengthen existing programs and resources across California for children whose family members may have been detained or deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"It isn't just about being responsive to what been happening to the immigration enforcement, it really is building on what we've known about what works for families, their challenges," said Jackie Thu-Houng Wong, First Five director.

The Children First program is currently under development and is expected to launch across California later this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

