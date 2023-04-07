Fishery managers canceling next year's salmon fishing season

(KERO) — Across the state of California, the Pacific wild salmon population is in trouble.

Fishermen say even with recent heavy rain and snow the salmon have not come back since last year's blistering drought.

For the first time in 14 years, fishery managers are canceling next year's fishing season off the California coast to help the population recover.

It's a devastating blow for tens of thousands of people who depend on the salmon industry for their livelihood.

The Chinook salmon population was already in decline because of dam construction and extended droughts from climate change.