Five-year-old dies following freeway shooting, suspects arrested

The Santa Cruz Police Department has arrested three suspects in connection to the shooting. The motive is still unknown.
A family is grieving the loss of their 5-year-old daughter after she died in a shooting on a freeway in Santa Clara County.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Apr 10, 2023
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A family is grieving the loss of their 5-year-old daughter after she died in a shooting on a freeway in Santa Clara County.

Eliyanah Criso-Stomo was heading to a restaurant in Milpitas for a family birthday dinner Saturday night when she was struck. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old's parents were in the car but were not hurt in the shooting.

The Santa Cruz Police Department has arrested three suspects in connection to the shooting. The motive is still unknown.

The family of the victim said she would have turned six years old next Friday.

