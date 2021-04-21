Flashpoint of 1992 LA riots becomes a place of celebration

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The South Los Angeles flashpoint of deadly riots in 1992 became a place of celebration in the wake of a police officer's conviction for killing George Floyd.

Florence and Normandie avenues were ground zero for violence that erupted in 1992 after four Los Angeles officers were acquitted of beating Black motorist Rodney King. More than 60 people died and hundreds of buildings were burned in those riots.

But on Tuesday, a racially diverse group gathered to cheer the conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

Some who lived in the area in 1992 called it a sign of change while also calling for continued accountability.