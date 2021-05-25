Flight attendant loses 2 teeth in assault by passenger on California flight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, and the president of her union calls it part of a disturbing increase in unruly passengers.

The president of the Southwest flight attendants’ union, Lyn Montgomery, said Tuesday that she wants more air marshals and a tougher stance against disruptive passengers.

The attack happened Sunday after a flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego. Southwest says the passenger was taken into custody.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year.