Florida judge sends Trump suit against Twitter to California

LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which was suspended in January following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday, Oct. 1, filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 10:43 AM, Oct 27, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump must pursue his lawsuit against Twitter in California, and not Florida, under a user agreement covering everyone on the social media platform.

U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami rejected Trump’s contention that because his Twitter account was suspended while he was president the California court requirement did not apply to him.

The requirement was in force when Trump originally joined Twitter as a private citizen in 2009.

Scola wrote in his order issued Wednesday that the California forum selection clause is valid. Twitter banned Trump’s account on Jan. 8, two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

