Fong unofficially wins State Assembly District 34 race

Sydney Isenberg
8:28 AM, Nov 7, 2018
democracy2018

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Vince Fong (R) has unofficially won the State Assembly District 34 race.

Vince Fong won 73% of the vote, while his opponent, Nick Nicita (D), received 27% of the vote.

State News