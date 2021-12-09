Watch
Food waste becomes California's newest climate change target

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Pumpkins, along with garden waste and other organic waste, await composting at the Anaerobic Composter Facility in Woodland, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. In January 2022, new rules take effect in California requiring people to recycle their food waste in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emission in landfills. Most cities will allow the food to go in green waste bins before it's taken to facilities like the one in Yolo County to be composted or turned into energy. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 9:50 AM, Dec 09, 2021
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won't have a place in California trashcans under a mandatory residential food waste recycling program set to go into effect across the state in January.

It's designed to keep landfills clear of food waste that emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Governments that provide trash collection by January must have programs in place to recycle food scraps and other organic material by turning it into compost or energy.

California's effort comes amid growing recognition about how much food ends up in landfills in the United States and the role it plays in damaging the atmosphere.

