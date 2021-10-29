Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

For tribes, 'good fire' a key to restoring nature and people

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
Stoney Timmons, right, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians, uses a torch to light the ground on fire as Spencer Proffit, with the Bureau of Land Management, looks on during a cultural training burn in Weitchpec, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Timmons said his tribe wants to host its own training session next year. "I'm getting some good lessons to take back," he said. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Good Fire
Posted at 9:28 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 12:28:41-04

WEITCHPEC, Calif. (AP) — Native tribes in the U.S. West are making progress toward restoring their ancient practice of treating lands with fire.

For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples set fire to clear forest floors of undergrowth. It supported foods such as acorns and hazelwood used in baskets.

But starting in the early 1900s, federal policy made such activities illegal. That disrupted the tribes’ hunter-gatherer lifestyle. And it built up fuels that feed wildfires.

In recent years, federal and state officials have formed partnerships with Northern California tribes to allow limited burning, despite some opposition from a jittery public.

Native leaders say their fires are carefully planned and well-executed. They hope to burn larger areas in their historical territory.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!