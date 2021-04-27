Former Uber driver sentenced for sex crimes, burglary and theft

A Santa Maria man has been sentenced to 46 years to life, plus 8 years and 8 months for his conviction of 13 felony counts, including sexual crimes, burglary and theft involving five women.

In March, Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, 43, was found guilty of charges that include assault with the intent to commit rape during a residential burglary, four counts of burglary of an occupied residence, one count of rape by force, two counts of rape of an intoxicated individual, one count of oral copulation of an intoxicated individual, one count of assault with intent to commit rape, and one count of grand theft.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the crimes committed by Alarcon-Nunez, an Uber driver, occurred between July 2017 and January 2018 and involved the victimization of five women, four of whom were local college students.

Three of the five survivors provided testimony about the impact these crimes have had on their lives.

One 19-year-old survivor explained that she used to live in “the happiest place in America” until being victimized in her own home. She noted that this conviction and sentence provide a “chance for justice.”

Another survivor said that she is “a good person with a bright future” who refuses to let the defendant’s actions control her life.

One final survivor credited her family and counselor with providing support.

“We acknowledge the courage of these five survivors in providing the testimony and evidence necessary to achieve justice,” said Dow. “Their voices were heard loud and clear by this jury. The defendant’s predatory actions decisively illustrate that he is not safe to be out in the community, and with his imprisonment, he will be unable to victimize anyone again.”

The investigation was conducted by the San Luis Obispo City Police Department, and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Melissa Chabra.

