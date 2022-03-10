Former US official's death in California ruled suicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities have ruled that suicide was the cause of death for a former Department of Homeland Security official who was a self-described agency whistleblower.

Philip Haney’s death two years ago generated right-wing conspiracy theories and prompted a lengthy investigation.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the 66-year-old Haney left behind a suicide note with a signature in his handwriting. And the gun used was traced to him.

However, contraband documents on Haney's laptop and thumb drives spurred a new investigation. Haney was found dead in February 2020.

He published a 2016 book alleging inaction against terrorism by President Barack Obama’s administration.