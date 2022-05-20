Watch
Freed California siblings feared opposing rundown housing

David Allen Turpin, Louise Anna Turpin
Uncredited/AP
FILE - These undated photos provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department show David Allen Turpin, left, and Louise Anna Turpin. Officials are investigating allegations that the county where the Southern California couple starved and shackled 12 of their 13 children failed to provide the basic services they needed to start a new life. ABC News reported Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, that Riverside County has hired a private law firm to look into allegations that the adult and minor children haven't received many basic services. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)
David Allen Turpin, Louise Anna Turpin
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A year after they were freed from the horribly abusive home of their parents in Southern California, some of the 13 children said they felt pressure to move to a rundown apartment in a crime-ridden area by the county agency tasked with their care.

In recently released court documents, an attorney for the adult children of David and Louise Turpin wrote they told him three of them were taken in 2019 to see an apartment in disrepair.

The Turpins were arrested in 2018 after one of their children escaped and reported they had been shackled to beds, starved, and held largely in isolation from the world.

They pleaded guilty to torture and abuse and received life in prison.

