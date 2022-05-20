Freed California siblings feared opposing rundown housing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A year after they were freed from the horribly abusive home of their parents in Southern California, some of the 13 children said they felt pressure to move to a rundown apartment in a crime-ridden area by the county agency tasked with their care.

In recently released court documents, an attorney for the adult children of David and Louise Turpin wrote they told him three of them were taken in 2019 to see an apartment in disrepair.

The Turpins were arrested in 2018 after one of their children escaped and reported they had been shackled to beds, starved, and held largely in isolation from the world.

They pleaded guilty to torture and abuse and received life in prison.