Fremont police kill suspect in mobile park shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Northern California fatally shot a man they say was suspected in a shooting at a mobile home.

The Fremont Police Department said Thursday that officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday about a person who had been shot in the head at Southlake Mobile Home Park and found a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital. It says that about 45 minutes later and half a mile away, an officer attempted to stop a man who matched the description of the shooting suspect.

Officials say the officer fatally shot the suspect during that interaction. They released no other details.