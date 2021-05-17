Watch
French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint reunited with owner

Culver City Police Department via AP
In this photo provided by the Culver City Police Department an officer holds a French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint who was reunited with its owner after a suspect was arrested following a police chase near Los Angeles on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Culver City Police Department via AP)
CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint was reunited with its owner after a suspect was arrested following a police chase near Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times reports the suspect responded to an online advertisement listing the 10-month-old gray dog for sale. When the man met with the puppy’s owner in Culver City, he pulled a semiautomatic handgun from his waistband, grabbed the puppy and ran away.

Detectives followed the suspect for several days and made the arrest Saturday.

French bulldogs are a highly prized breed that can cost thousands of dollars.

