French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint reunited with owner

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint was reunited with its owner after a suspect was arrested following a police chase near Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times reports the suspect responded to an online advertisement listing the 10-month-old gray dog for sale. When the man met with the puppy’s owner in Culver City, he pulled a semiautomatic handgun from his waistband, grabbed the puppy and ran away.

Detectives followed the suspect for several days and made the arrest Saturday.

French bulldogs are a highly prized breed that can cost thousands of dollars.