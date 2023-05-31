Fresno-based tech employment service Bitwise furloughs their entire workforce

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Fresno-based business Bitwise Industries, launched in 2013 with the goal of creating economic opportunities in underserved communities, appears to have suspended all of its current employees.

ABC30 Action News in Fresno is reporting that a Bitwise employee sent messages to the station showing messages from the company saying both Bitwise and AlphaWorks apprentices will be furloughed immediately but said they were still considered employees and were not being laid off.

According to ABC30, the message includes a notification that last week's paychecks would likely bounce.

Bitwise employs around 900 people nationally, as well as in several Central Valley cities, including Bakersfield. According to the message sent to ABC30, the company says the suspension will continue until Bitwise's financial situation improves.

ABC30 says they've reached out to Bitwise for comment but did not hear back. We here at 23ABC have also tried to contact Bitwise. As of Tuesday evening, we have not received a response either.