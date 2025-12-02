Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes fifth southern white rhino calf born to mother Kayla

FRESON, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating the birth of a southern white rhino calf born November 28.

The newborn female was born to mother Kayla, who zoo officials say is doing well and bonding behind the scenes with her calf. This marks the fifth rhino born to Kayla and Tim, part of the zoo's ongoing conservation efforts for the near-threatened species.

Zoo officials say the pair will remain off-exhibit for now, with updates and a name announcement to come on the zoo's social media channels.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

