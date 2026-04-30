Fresno County high school reports tuberculosis exposure, officials confirm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Health officials have confirmed a tuberculosis exposure at Justin Garza High School in Fresno County, with one active case connected to the campus.

Officials say there are no contagious cases at the school right now.

22 people tested positive for the infection after being exposed. Those individuals are not showing symptoms.

Health workers are conducting contact tracing and testing. Officials are asking students and staff to stay home if they feel sick.

Tuberculosis symptoms include fatigue, weight loss, and a cough lasting more than three weeks.

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