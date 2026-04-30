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Fresno County high school reports tuberculosis exposure, officials confirm

One active TB case is linked to Justin Garza High School. Officials say 22 people tested positive after exposure but are not showing symptoms.
WHO Tuberculosis
Elizabeth S. Mingioli/CDC via AP
FILE - This 1966 microscope photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacilli, the organism responsible for causing the disease tuberculosis.
WHO Tuberculosis
Posted

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Health officials have confirmed a tuberculosis exposure at Justin Garza High School in Fresno County, with one active case connected to the campus.

Officials say there are no contagious cases at the school right now.

22 people tested positive for the infection after being exposed. Those individuals are not showing symptoms.

Health workers are conducting contact tracing and testing. Officials are asking students and staff to stay home if they feel sick.

Tuberculosis symptoms include fatigue, weight loss, and a cough lasting more than three weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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