Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Fresno man sentenced for distributing fentanyl

Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
23ABC News
Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 15:56:39-04

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute it and for illegally possessing a firearm, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Jose Jesus Torres Garcia, 30, was using a social media account to advertise the sale of “M30” pills, which are counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Federal officers issued a search warrant and found a loaded, short-barrel rifle and several hundred fentanyl pills packaged for sale, according to court documents.

Torres Garcia pleaded guilty to both charges on Sept. 27th, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul