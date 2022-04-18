Fresno man sentenced for distributing fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute it and for illegally possessing a firearm, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Jose Jesus Torres Garcia, 30, was using a social media account to advertise the sale of “M30” pills, which are counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Federal officers issued a search warrant and found a loaded, short-barrel rifle and several hundred fentanyl pills packaged for sale, according to court documents.

Torres Garcia pleaded guilty to both charges on Sept. 27th, 2021.