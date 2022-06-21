Fresno organization auctions skateboards painted by inmates

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A unique partnership helps underprivileged Central Valley youth discover skateboarding.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has partnered with Fresno Skateboard Salvage to help youth get the quality gear they need.

Inmates from Avenal State Prison, California State Prison Corcoran, and Valley State Prison in Chowchilla have hand painted boards which are auctioned off to fund Skateboard Salvage.

“These incarcerated artists are helping give young skaters a positive outlet. They are giving them the gift of skateboarding,” said Rodriguez, founder of Fresno Skateboard Salvage.

“I’ve received such positive feedback from incarcerated artists, those who purchase the completed boards and, of course, the kids.”

The program has handed out more than 800 skateboards and helmets.

Rodriguez delivers the art supplies and boards to the inmates who paint a variety of works including superheroes, pop culture, and athletes. It can take about six months for the board artwork to be completed, according to CDCR.

Rodriguez has been skating for more than 30 years and created Fresno Skateboard Salvage to share his passion with youth in the Central Valley.

Tuesday on Go Skateboarding Day, Fresno Skateboard Salvage is handing out gear and giving short lessons to 25 Native American youth at Fresno City College. The Apache Skateboard team will also be on hand.

More skateboards will be auctioned off in the upcoming months.