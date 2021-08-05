Fresno woman seeks kidney donor for husband, grandmother

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A woman in Fresno is on a mission to find a kidney donor for her husband and her grandmother.

The waiting list could take years.

So, 31-year-old Vanessa Diaz is getting creative with her donor search and literally taking it to the streets.

Drivers in Fresno might wonder what the story is behind these stickers proudly displayed on dozens of vehicles around town.

They were created by 31-year-old Diaz and read "kidney needed, type o."

"We've got about 30 of these magnets, 30 of these cars out on the road with these magnets or window decals."

But what the decals don't say is that Vanessa's kidney search is twice as vital.

Her husband Timothy Trotter, as well as her grandmother, Frances Quintero, both have poly cystic kidney disease, are receiving dialysis treatment and are in dire need of Type O donors.

"These two people that are closes to me are both in need of this organ to survive and it's like what do we do," said Diaz. "I just kind of felt like what can I do because I was ruled out and so I felt pretty hopeless."

This is how the idea for the decals came to be.

The wait for a kidney could be up to eight years and Diaz hopes to make two matches happen for her loved ones sooner.

"There are so many different criteria that you have to meet just right to be a perfect match and unfortunately, we haven't come across that person yet or those people."

Multiple family members and friends failed to be a match -- but they have helped to spread the word to complete strangers that were willing to give the gift of life.

"I am hopeful because we have gotten many responses."

As a result of the car stickers and magnets, 10 people have tried but been unsuccessful at being a kidney match for Timothy or Frances.

But Diaz is staying optimistic.

"Somebody put it on Twitter and that got almost 3,000 retweets so I am hopeful that this will help us

find a donor before that eight-year timeline."

If you think you could be a match and want more information, visit the Share Your Spare 2020 Facebook page.

"The screening is so intense that the transplant center will not take your kidney if they didn't feel that you could live a long healthy life with your remaining kidney."