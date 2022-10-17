Funeral services held for murdered Merced family of 4

MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 15th for the Merced County family who was kidnapped and killed earlier in the month.

Family, friends, and community members gathered to honor the lives of Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, and baby Aroohi Dheri. The funeral was for close family and friends only, but hundreds of people gathered outside to show support.

"It's just gut-wrenching. Just to see the way it happened too," said family friend Gurpal Samra. "They've got a long recovery."

Vigils were held throughout the past weeks in Merced, Kern County, and around the world.

Amandeep is remembered as a leader in his family and community. Family members said Jasdeep was excited to be a new dad. Jasleen was like a second mom to her nieces and nephews and a loving mother to 8-month-old Aroohi.

After the services, the caskets were escorted out of the mortuary and the bodies were then cremated, in keeping with Sikh customs.

The tragedy has brought together people from all walks of life. While the family continues to pray for justice, their focus now is on getting through life without four loved ones.