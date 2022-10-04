Search continues for abducted Merced family

MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — The search continues for a family of four after authorities say they were abducted from a business in Merced on Monday, October 3rd.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says that eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh were taken against their will.

The Sheriff's Office released images of the man believed to be the suspect. Officials say that he appears to have a light complexion and a shaved head. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"We have a low life out there that kidnapped an eight-month-old baby, her mom, her dad, and her uncle," said Merced County Sherriff Vern Warnke. "So far, we have no idea why the kidnapping. We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone. We've got evidence to indicate that the individuals involved in this destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover their tracks."

Authorities say there hasn't yet been a ransom demand or an attempt at contact. This is an ongoing investigation.